Varun Chakravarthy named a massive record against his name after his five-wicket haual against England in the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday. It was Varun Chakravarthy's second five-wicket haul in T20Is after his maiden fifer came against South Africa in November last year.

With this five-wicket haul, Varun Chakravarthy became the first bowler with 10 wickets or more in a bilateral India vs England T20I series. He took three wickets in Kolkata (1st T20I) and two in Chennai (2nd T20I).

Opting to bowl first, India were in a backfoot early on with Ben Duckett smashing the hosts bowlers all around the park and forged a 76-run stand with captain Jos Buttler. It was Varun Chakravarthy who broke the stand as England suffered a middle order collapse.

The mystery spinner gave just three runs on the final over of the powerplay to apply the brakes before faint edge off Jos Buttler bat in the ninth over gave a body blow to the visitors. The England skipper went for a reverse sweep with the ball kissing the bat before going to Sanju Samson behind the wickets.

The Indians appealed and TV replays showed the edge. He returned again in the 14th over to put more misery on the English batters with the wickets of Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in consecutive deliveries.

As the English batters found it difficult to negate the Indian spinner, the 30-year-old dismissed Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer to complete his second five-wicket haul in his international career.