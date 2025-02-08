Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar pray at Jagannath Puri temple ahead of India vs England 2nd ODI

Indian cricketers Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar visited the Jagannath Puri Temple ahead of the 2nd ODI clash against England on Sunday.

The three Indian cricketers went to the temple amidst high security and returned after the darshan to Bhubaneshwar, where they will play the upcoming match, News 18 reported.

What happened during India vs England 1st ODI? In the 1st ODI at the VCA stadium in Nagpur, India suffered a crushing 4-wicket defeat to England. With star batsman Virat Kohli injured, Yashasvi Jaiswal found a place in the Indian XI. India also opted to hand Harshit Rana his debut instead of the tried and tested Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement

Rana, though expensive at the start, managed to take 3 wickets, while Mohammed Shami finally showed signs of returning to form, taking a wicket and conceding just 38 runs in his 8 overs. Ravindra Jadeja proved quite effective with his left-arm spin, taking 3 wickets for just 26 runs in his 9-over spell. In the end, the Men in Blue were able to restrict England to 248 all out.

As for the Indian batting, captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the innings for India. But once again, the skipper couldn't get going as he was dismissed for a miserly 2. Jaiswal soon followed his skipper and caused the home team some problems.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer, however, rattled the England bowling with a counter-attacking half-century that put the pressure back on the visitors. After Iyer's dismissal, Shubman Gill (87) and Axar Patel (52) also showed their class but the duo were dismissed just short of the target. A small but steady partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja later ensured there were no hiccups for India as they secured a 4-wicket victory.

It will interesting to see if India will maintain the same playing XI for the next game in Bhubaneshwar or will there be a change in approach from Men in Blue.