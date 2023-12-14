In a surprising twist for his fans, Virat Kohli shared a post as an Instagram Story that sparked widespread curiosity. Fans are surprised because King Kohli has been known for his vegetarian lifestyle since 2021. The post featured what appeared to be 'chicken tikka' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it turned out to be 'mock chicken tikka'. It was a plant-based alternative that perfectly mimics the taste of chicken tikka.

Also Read: Virat Kohli bags a record off-field. Google says he is the most... Made from a blend of soy protein, wheat gluten, textured vegetable protein and pea protein, mock chicken tikka offers a meat-free option while retaining the classic taste of the original dish. Kohli's endorsement of this vegan alternative underscores his commitment to a vegetarian diet, which he publicly declared in 2021 through a social media post.

Virat Kohli shared this in his Instagram Story

Virat tagged Blue Tribe Foods, the manufacturer of the product, and wrote, “You’ve really nailed this." The company later shared a video of the preparation of the plant-based dish and called it “Virat-approved".

Why Virat Kohli turned vegetarian The backstory of Kohli's transition to vegetarianism stems from health concerns. In a conversation with Kevin Pietersen, he shared that he decided to become a vegetarian following a health scare during the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018.

Also Read: 5 must-try vegan recipes for the festive season He faced cervical spine problems, which led to shaking in his fingers, making it difficult for him to bat. He also experienced stomach issues and an increase in uric acid levels, compelling him to reduce his meat intake.

Kohli's journey towards vegetarianism was further cemented when he noticed significant improvements in his health after the dietary change. He has been vocal about the benefits of his diet, frequently sharing insights into his vegetarian lifestyle on various social media platforms.

