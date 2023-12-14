Hello User
Vegetarian Virat Kohli eats Chicken Tikka, shocks his fans with Instagram Story

Vegetarian Virat Kohli eats Chicken Tikka, shocks his fans with Instagram Story

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fans are shocked because Virat Kohli has been a vegetarian for years now.

Virat Kohli loved the 'mock' Chicken Tikka by Blue Tribe Foods,

In a surprising twist for his fans, Virat Kohli shared a post as an Instagram Story that sparked widespread curiosity. Fans are surprised because King Kohli has been known for his vegetarian lifestyle since 2021. The post featured what appeared to be 'chicken tikka'

However, it turned out to be 'mock chicken tikka'. It was a plant-based alternative that perfectly mimics the taste of chicken tikka.

Made from a blend of soy protein, wheat gluten, textured vegetable protein and pea protein, mock chicken tikka offers a meat-free option while retaining the classic taste of the original dish. Kohli's endorsement of this vegan alternative underscores his commitment to a vegetarian diet, which he publicly declared in 2021 through a social media post.

Virat Kohli shared this in his Instagram Story

Virat tagged Blue Tribe Foods, the manufacturer of the product, and wrote, “You’ve really nailed this." The company later shared a video of the preparation of the plant-based dish and called it “Virat-approved".

Why Virat Kohli turned vegetarian

The backstory of Kohli's transition to vegetarianism stems from health concerns. In a conversation with Kevin Pietersen, he shared that he decided to become a vegetarian following a health scare during the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018.

He faced cervical spine problems, which led to shaking in his fingers, making it difficult for him to bat. He also experienced stomach issues and an increase in uric acid levels, compelling him to reduce his meat intake.

Kohli's journey towards vegetarianism was further cemented when he noticed significant improvements in his health after the dietary change. He has been vocal about the benefits of his diet, frequently sharing insights into his vegetarian lifestyle on various social media platforms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
