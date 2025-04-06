Venkatesh Iyer & Co rejuvenates at Honey Singh’s Kolkata Leg Of Millionaire India Tour ahead of KKR vs LSG clash | Watch

Ahead of their much important clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 8, a number of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars took their time out to rejuvenate at Yo Yo Honey Singh's Kolkata Leg Of Millionaire India Tour on Saturday. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey and Anukul Roy among the KKR stars who were spotted grooving at the Aquatica Ground in Kolkata to Honey Singh‘s electrifying performance.

In the middle of his performance, Honey Singh also acknowledged the presence of KKR cricketers and was also heard saying the KKR slogan - ‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jitbo’ as well. The fans who attended Honey Singh's concert were also for an addition treat to see their favourite KKR stars from close quarters. The KKR players also obliged for autographs and selfies as well from the fans present at the concert.

KKR in IPL 2025 Under a new captain and mentor in Ajinkya Rahane and Dwayne Bravo respectively, defending champions KKR started their IPL 2025 campaign on a losing note at the Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals before being humiliated by Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2025 points table updated: KKR jump to fifth spot after win against SRH

The purple and gold returned to winning ways once again at home, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively.

What's next for Kolkata Knight Riders? With two wins from four matches and four points, KKR are placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table. They next host Lucknow Super Giants on April 8 at the Eden Gardens. The KKR vs LSG match starts at 3:30 PM IST. For the unknown, the KKR vs LSG clash was scheduled to be played on April 6 at the same venue.