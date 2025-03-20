Venkatesh Iyer was one of the most expensive buys in the IPL 2025 auction as Kolkata Knight Riders splashed out ₹23.75 crore to buy back their star all-rounder. However, despite spending the huge amount on Iyer, KKR went on to name Ajinkya Rahane as captain - a player they bought at the base price and didn't even consider in the first round of bidding. The franchise has also appointed Iyer as vice-captain, raising hopes that he could lead the three time IPL winners in years to come.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Iyer opened up about Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain, lauding the batter's experience in leading India and IPL franchises.

Labelling Rahane as an amazing leader, Iyer said, “So far, he has been an amazing leader of the group. He has taken the initiative to make conversations with all of us and try to gel with the team. We are talking about someone who has led India across formats and captained IPL teams before. He has a great head on his shoulders, remains composed under pressure, and has been a stalwart of the game. He has scored runs everywhere. For me, it's going to be a great learning experience, and I am quite excited to play under him,”

Venkatesh Iyer on ‘leading’ KKR: Talking about the preparations for taking the mantle of vice-captain for IPL 2025, Iyer said, "There is no specific preparation for it. I have always carried myself as a leader, so it's not entirely new to me. I have put in the hard yards in both batting and bowling. More than anything, it's about mindset--if you have accepted the role and are willing to take on the responsibility, half the job is already done. Our preparation has been good, and we have a strong group of players. I'm really excited and looking forward to the season."