Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad wants the India-Pakistan match on the reserve day to be washed out. Check out why.

It was a Friday like no other at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had just made an announcement that sent ripples through the cricketing community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the statement read. A reserve day had been allocated, but only for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in the Asia Cup.

Venkatesh Prasad's reaction Among those who took issue with the ACC's decision was Venkatesh Prasad. He was incensed, not holding back in his criticism of the council. "Absolute shamelessness" he declared, adding that the decision was a "mockery of rules" and "unethical". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams.

In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Prasad posted.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day confirmed for India vs Pakistan match in case it rains on 10 September. Check here The former India cricketer questioned the statements of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket boards and asked them why they had agreed on the “unreasonable demand". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What was the pressure to agree on this unreasonable demand, when you aren’t getting a reserve day for your own matches ? Why so much generosity to ensure India vs Pakistan isn’t washed out even if it costs your own team a chance to qualify. Can you please explain truly the intent and reason to do so?" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).