‘Very competitive…,’ Babar Azam on India-Pakistan match in Asia cup 2023

The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 holds immense excitement as India and Pakistan prepare to clash once again. With limited bilateral series since 2012-13, the match carries the weight of their historic rivalry. Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam while discussing how they are gearing up for the match said ‘the level of cricket is very good and competitive’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The India-Pakistan match has always been a rivalry. The entire world experiences the match and enjoys it. Even we enjoy it a lot. I feel that the level of cricket is very good and competitive. Fans miss the India-Pakistan match and both teams always give their 100 percent," Babar said on Star Sports.

Earlier, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar commented on comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, noting that established players like Tendulkar and Kohli faced similar scrutiny. He highlighted the unfairness of these comparisons due to their lengthy careers. Manjrekar, however, praised Babar and Kohli for maintaining high standards that invite such parallels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sometimes it can be a little unfair but the greatness of these two guys is that they maintain that standard that the best performance of a rising player is equated with it," Manjrekar said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan'.

“Yes, both very good players. One obviously in his prime younger but coming to these kind of platform we want to say Virat Kohli and see with the format that we have here not the T20 format, Asia Cup this time round you might just see a bit Babar Azam and maybe show his place as well," he added.

Pakistan tops ODI ranking Pakistan on Sunday topped the ODI rankings, overtaking Australia. Following their 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan on Saturday, Pakistan sealed the top spot in the ODI rankings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to the Afghanistan series, Australia were at the top of the rankings, with Pakistan placed second at 115.8 rating points. However, the series win over Afghanistan saw the Babar Azam-led team leapfrog Australia at the top with 118.48 rating points.

The Baggy Greens dropped to the second spot with the same ranking points.