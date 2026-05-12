'Very happy with how the team played': Axar Patel after DCs 3-wicket win over PBKS

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel expressed satisfaction after the team registered a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala.

Chasing 211, DC recovered from 74/4 thanks to captain Axar Patel's 56 off 33 balls and David Miller's explosive 51 off 28, with the duo adding 64 runs in quick time. Despite late wickets, DC's lower order stayed calm. Ashutosh Sharma smashed a crucial 24 off 10 balls, while Madhav Tiwari remained unbeaten on 18 off 8 and Auqib Nabi struck 10* off just 2 balls to seal the chase as DC made 216/7 in 19 overs, keeping DC's playoff hopes alive.

Earlier, PBKS posted 210/5 after a blazing start from Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh. Captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59 off 36, while Suryansh Shedge added a quickfire 21*. In the bowling department, Mukesh Kumar (1/31 in 4 overs) and Madhav (2/40 in 4 overs) shone for DC.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the outcome of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 11? ⌵ Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets in their IPL match held on Monday at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala. This win kept DC's playoff hopes alive. 2 How did Delhi Capitals chase down Punjab Kings' score of 210? ⌵ Delhi Capitals chased down 211 runs thanks to a crucial partnership between captain Axar Patel (56 off 33 balls) and David Miller (51 off 28 balls). Youngsters Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, and Auqib Nabi also contributed to seal the chase with a total of 216/7 in 19 overs. 3 Why did Punjab Kings lose their match against Delhi Capitals? ⌵ Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer attributed the loss to dropped catches, poor bowling, and costly fielding errors. Iyer felt the team needed about 30 more runs and that they failed to execute their bowling plans precisely. 4 Who is Madhav Tiwari and what was his contribution in the PBKS vs DC match? ⌵ Madhav Tiwari is a 21-year-old all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh who played his first IPL match of the season against Punjab Kings. He contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 18 not out off 8 balls and taking two wickets for 40 runs, earning him the Player of the Match award. 5 What is the impact of the PBKS vs DC match on the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Delhi Capitals moved up to seventh place with 10 points from 12 games, keeping their playoff chances mathematically alive. Punjab Kings remained fourth with 13 points after their fourth consecutive loss, needing to win their remaining games to qualify.

For PBKS, dropped catches, poor bowling, and costly fielding errors hurt them as they suffered their fourth straight defeat.

After the match, DC captain Axar Patel expressed happiness with Delhi Capitals' all-round performance and hoped the team could carry the momentum into their remaining matches. He praised the bowlers for recovering well after conceding 60 runs in the first few overs and restricting Punjab Kings to 72 in the powerplay, calling it a key turning point.

Axar also highlighted the contributions of Mukesh and Madhav in the middle overs, his crucial partnership with Miller, and the composure shown by the young players in finishing the chase. He particularly praised youngster Sahil Parakh (13 runs off 6 balls), saying he has the potential to become a very good player in the future, and added that having such talented youngsters gives him confidence as captain.

"Very happy with how the team played, and hopefully we can do the same in the next two games. In the bowling, first 3-4 overs, they had 60 runs but to finish with only 72 in the powerplay, that was a winning moment. Then, Mukesh and Madhav bowling in the middle, and after that, my partnership with Miller, with the youngsters then finishing off the game. The cricket we are playing and the players we have, the future is strong. The runs Sahil also made, I had said before as well, he could be a good player in the future. A captain is very happy when he has youngsters like this, and as you said, the Delhi Capitals can do anything," Axar said at the post-match presentations.

Madhav Tiwari, who won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his contribution with both bat and ball, thanked the team management for backing him and said he was delighted to contribute to Delhi Capitals' victory. He revealed that he has worked hard on improving his bowling and range-hitting with his batting coach, and jokingly described himself as both "100 percent bowler and 100 percent batter" when asked about his all-round abilities.