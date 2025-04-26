’Very pleasing win’: Harshal Patel shines with 4/28 as SRH crush CSK in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel was the standout performer in their dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday in Chennai.

His brilliant spell of 4/28 played a crucial role in restricting CSK to 154 in 19.5 overs, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.

Patel was named 'Player of the Match' for his efforts, having dismissed key CSK batters including Sam Curran, the in-form Dewald Brevis, skipper MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmad.

Reflecting on the win, Harshal expressed satisfaction at the team's all-around performance, which finally came together at a crucial time in the tournament.

"Very pleasing win," he said after the match.

"We have been trying the same in the last 3-4-5 games, but some pieces have been missing in every game. For all of it to come together, when we need to win all our games, is pretty pleasing," he added.

Harshal's game plan was clear from the outset. On a pitch that offered assistance, he focused on sticking to hard lengths and targeting the stumps.

"I figured out pretty early, hitting the lengths and keeping it at the sticks was important. It was tough to hit the horizontal bat shots. I wanted the batters to hit me over square leg and mid-wicket," he explained.

"Was trying to bowl length to him (Brevis). I wasn't trying to bowl wide. But glad it came off," he added.

The pacer also credited his family for helping him maintain balance and perspective through the ups and downs of professional cricket.

"For me, having my family helps me to switch off. It makes me feel that cricket is not the be-all and end-all of it," Harshal noted.

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Quickfire knocks from young guns Dewald Brevis (42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (30 in 19 balls, with six fours) were the highlights as CSK lost wickets regularly and was skittled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/28) was the top bowler for SRH with his fantastic four-over spell. Jaydev Unadkat (2/21) was also impressive in his 2.5 overs.During the run-chase of 155 runs, SRH did face some hiccups and was at one point in a tricky spot, at 106/5 in 13.5 overs. Knocks from Ishan Kishan (44 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six) and Kamindu Mendis (32* in 22 balls, with three fours) were enough to help SRH secure a five-wicket win with eight balls left.

Noor Ahmed (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.