Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Very sorry, had a slip of tongue...': Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai

'Very sorry, had a slip of tongue...': Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai

Livemint

  • Abdul Razzaq's inappropriate joke drew criticism. He has now apologised for the controversial remark and said that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Abdul Razzaq during a press conference (Screengrab)

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq drew flak for comparing reference to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Pakistan's World Cup exit. While hitting out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s intentions, Razzaq shelled out a bizarre example, mentioning the actress name. Social media slammed the former Pakistan allrounder comments and asked him to apologise.

The former cricketer has now apologised for his controversial remark and said he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. While appearing on Samaa TV, he said, “Yesterday, we were talking about cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai’s name. I apologise to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiment."

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), he also wrote, “I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realize I said very bad words. I apologize to everyone, please forgive me."

Here's what happened

Razzaq, while hitting out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s intentions, shelled out a bizarre example, mentioning the name of Aishwarya. Speaking at a press conference, where former players like Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi were also present, Razzaq said, “Here, I am referring to their (PCB’s) intention. While I was playing, I was aware of my captain Younis Khan’s good intentions. That gave me strength and confidence, and with Allah’s help, I was able to perform well for Pakistani cricket." He added, while elaborating more, “We don’t really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions."

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar condemned the inappropriate joke by Razzaq and also slammed Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul for clapping. Taking to X, he wrote, “I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq. No woman should be disrespected like this. People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping"

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.