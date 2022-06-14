Viacom18, Disney Star win big as IPL media rights sold for 48,390 crore

Disney's Star has retained the IPL television rights for the 2023-27 cycle in a deal worth ₹23,575 crore
Digital rights for the annual Twenty20 tournament went to Viacom 18 for ₹23,758 crore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to earn a whopping amount of ₹48,380 crore from the sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023-27 media rights after the three-day auction in Mumbai.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to earn a whopping amount of ₹48,380 crore from the sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023-27 media rights after the three-day auction in Mumbai.
Disney's Star has retained the IPL television rights for the 2023-27 cycle in a deal worth ₹23,575 crore, the BCCI announced today.
Disney's Star has retained the IPL television rights for the 2023-27 cycle in a deal worth ₹23,575 crore, the BCCI announced today.
Digital rights for the annual Twenty20 tournament went to Viacom 18 for ₹23,758 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Star India, owned by Walt Disney Co, had paid ₹163.48 billion for the combined television and digital rights of the league's previous five-year cycle.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to twitter saying, “Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of ₹23,758 cr."
"The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision," the BCCI Secretary tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further said, “I congratulate Viacome18 for winning Aus, SA, UK, Times have got MENA & US, who win the Rest of the World Rights. The IPL is as popular outside India as it is here and the viewers will be able to enjoy top-class cricket."
“I thank all the bidders for their active interest in securing the IPL Media Rights. As a key stakeholder, the BCCI will do everything possible to help you realise the full value of your investments," he wrote.
“The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience," Shah further said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added, “Now, it’s time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – ‘the cricket fan’ is well looked after and enjoys high quality cricket in world-class facilities."