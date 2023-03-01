Viacom18 launches campaign for Women’s Premier League
The television commercial, the broadcaster said, has a celebratory air about it and opens by throwing caution to the wind on the arrival of brazenly bold cricketers who will leave a mark during the WPL
New Delhi: Viacom18, the broadcast and digital partner of The Board of Control for Cricket in India-backed Women’s Premier League (WPL), has launched the league’s first campaign, ‘Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×