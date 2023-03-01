Viacom18 launches campaign for Women’s Premier League

New Delhi: Viacom18, the broadcast and digital partner of The Board of Control for Cricket in India-backed Women’s Premier League (WPL), has launched the league’s first campaign, ‘Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par’.

The television commercial, the broadcaster said, has ‘a celebratory air about it and opens by throwing caution to the wind on the arrival of brazenly bold cricketers who will leave a mark during the WPL, making them household names, and inspiring the next generation of cricket fans’.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy and has a rap anthem. It will be a 360-degree campaign live on both its digital platforms and all the network’s channels.

“We are proud to not just partner with the WPL but also have a creative voice in the way we introduce the league to fans. We conceptualized this being fully aware of the league’s potential and the mark that its inaugural campaign will leave behind. We are committed to building it as the world’s biggest women’s sporting league in the long term, and our campaign is an ode to that vision and our first step in that direction,“ said a spokesperson of the sports channel.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said, “Our girls are bringing a powerful game to the WPL. Our campaign is a showcase of that, the immense potential of these players and their fierceness which will be unleashed at the league, making them a household name across the gullies of India."

The first match of the league will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in early March.

In January, Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 picked up the media rights for the Women’s Premier League for ₹951 crore for five years. The broadcaster is going to pay a per-match value of ₹7.09 crore during 2023-27. A lot of money is also riding on the teams. In its team auction, which was held last month, a record ₹4,669.99 crore was paid by companies to own the five franchises for the league. The companies include Adani Group, Reliance, Diageo India, a joint venture between JSW and GMR, and Indian NBFC company Capri Global.

BCCI had announced that the league in the first year will be centrally managed and will have three inaugural central sponsors of the WPL including Dream11, Ceat tyres and Amul.