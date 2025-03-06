Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Victoria vs South Australia Live Score: Match 25 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25 to start at 05:00 AM
1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 04:10 AM IST
Livemint

Victoria vs South Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 25 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25. Match will start on 06 Mar 2025 at 05:00 AM
Venue : To Be Confirmed

Victoria squad -
Ashley Chandrasinghe, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Harry Dixon, Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Ollie Peake, Thomas Rogers, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Mitchell Perry, Reiley Mark, Will Sutherland, Xavier Crone, Jai Lemire, Liam Blackford, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Austin Anlezark, Cameron McClure, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Peter Siddle, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Tyler Pearson
South Australia squad -
Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Kyle Brazell, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Harry Matthias, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, Brendan Doggett, Campbell Thompson, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar

06 Mar 2025, 04:10:20 AM IST

Victoria vs South Australia Match Details
Match 25 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25 between Victoria and South Australia to be held at To Be Confirmed at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

