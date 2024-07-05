T20 World Cup victory parade aftermath: Water bottles, footwear among trash collected by BMC in 2 dumpers, 5 jeeps
The BMC has said that in addition to a large number of food wrappers and water bottles, a huge quantity of shoes and slippers, among other things, were collected during the cleanliness drive.
As a sea of humanity turned up at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive promenade to give a hero's welcome to the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, this multitude also left behind loads of trash, including water bottles and footwear, that was later collected by the civic body in seven vehicles.