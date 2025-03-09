Politicians, industrialists, cricketers and people from all other walks of life congratulated Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. From PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Harsh Goenka to Sachin Tendulkar and Satya Nadella, everyone came forward on social media to send congratulatory messages.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

PM Modi's wish for Team India “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy,” Modi said in a post on X.

“They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all round display,” the prime minister said.

Amit Shah congratulates Amit Shah joined PM Modi to congratulate India.

“A victory that scripts history. Congratulations to Team India on clinching a stunning victory in the ICC #ChampionsTrophy2025,” he said.

“Your fiery energy and unassailable dominance on the pitch made the nation proud, setting a new benchmark for cricketing excellence. May you always come off with flying colors,” the home minister added in a post on X.

Shama Mohamed praises Rohit Sharma “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember,” Congress leader Shama Mohamed posted on X.

Her comments come days after she called the Indian skipper unfit and fat-shamed him.

Business tycoons' wishes for Team India RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka penned a long message for Team India.

“India’s Champions Trophy victory is not just a win—it’s a statement. In a tournament where the best in the world competed, we remained undefeated, dominant, and unshaken,” he said.

Hailing ‘champions’ India, M&M chairperson Anand Mahindra said, “When you believe in yourself, never give in and fight till the end. Thank you to our BlueWarriors. Thank you for the Fighters in you”.

“Congratulations to Team India on their incredible victory in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand! 🏆👏 Special shoutout to @ImRo45 and @imVkohli for their stellar performances. Legends,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.

Cricketing fraternity praise Team India In a post on X, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said, “Champions Trophy CHAMPION…. Yeeeeehhhhh…. [sic]”.

Praising Rohit Sharma and his team, Yuvraj Singh said, “What a game and what a final! The Champions Trophy comes home. Outstanding captaincy by hitman @ImRo45 who led from the front all thru the tournament - he is blessed with the Midas touch when it comes to ICC white ball tournaments,” he said.