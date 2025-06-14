Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma smashes last ball six to propel NECO Master Blaster into finals

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): In one of the most thrilling finishes of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, NECO Master Blaster chased down a daunting target of 205 to defeat Bharat Rangers by 6 wickets and secure their place in the final.

The star of the show was skipper Jitesh Sharma (46 off 22 balls), who kept his nerves and smashed a last-ball six to finish the chase at 206/4 on Friday. With this win the semi-final, NECO Master Blaster looking forward to claim the coveted Vidarbha Pro T20 League trophy on Sunday, as per a press release from NECO Master Blaster.

NECO Master Blaster reply got off to a positive start with wicketkeeper Vedant Dighade setting the tone, scoring a quick 35 off 21 balls. He was well-supported by Adhyayan Daga, who played a fluent knock of 66 off 38 balls, striking 5 fours and 4 sixes. Aryan Meshram added further stability with a composed 49 off 35.

With the match heading into the final over and 11 needed off the last 6 balls, it came down to the wire. Captain Jitesh Sharma displayed nerves of steel, hammering an unbeaten 46 off just 22 deliveries, including 6 towering sixes.

With 5 required off the final ball, Jitesh launched a sensational six, sending the NECO Master Blaster dugout into wild celebrations.

Earlier in the day, batting first Bharat Rangers produced a scintillating batting display to post a commanding total of 204/3 in the first innings of the semi-final against NECO Master Blaster

Skipper Atharva Taide led from the front with a masterful unbeaten 94 off 53 deliveries, laced with 7 fours and 6 sixes, anchoring the innings brilliantly. He found an explosive partner in Varun Bisht, who played a game-changing cameo, smashing 50* off just 15 balls, including 5 towering sixes.

Though Bharat Rangers lost Updesh Rajput (14), Danish Malewar (2), and Neel Athaley (39) at regular intervals, they maintained a brisk scoring rate throughout. NECO's bowlers, including Ananmay Jayaswal and R Sanjay, picked up wickets but struggled to contain the onslaught.

NECO Master Blaster won the match after Jitesh Sharma smashed a last-ball six. The final will be played on Sunday at 7:45 pm.

NECO Master Blaster Squad: