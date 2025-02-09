IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: In the ongoing second ODI against England in Cuttack, India's star all-rounder Axar Patel dropped a dolly at deep third man of none other than England's power striker Phil Salt when was only on 6.

A video of the same surfaced on social media, where the ball could be seen going straight into Axar's hands, however, he shelled it following his lack of concentration.

According to the details, the incident took place in the sixth over of the innings, when another star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was incharge of the bowling attack.

On a short-pitched delivery from Pandya, Salt ramped a shot to third-man fielder -- Axar Patel -- who was perfectly positioned to take the catch. But as Patel missed the catch, Pandya was predictably distraught as the catch went down.

Here's the video: