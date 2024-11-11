Video of Babar Azam turning ’doctor’ to fix Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injured thumb goes viral; netizens react to clip

Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series to clinch the bilateral series for the first time since 2002. 

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) clutches his hand as Babar Azam checks on him during the third ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) clutches his hand as Babar Azam checks on him during the third ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.(AP)

The video of Babar Azam helping Shaheen Shah Afridi with his nearly dislocated thumb during Pakistan’s third ODI against Australia in Perth went viral on social media on Sunday. The incident took place in the 26th over of the Australian innings, when a throw from the deep took an awkward bounce and hit Afridi straight on the thumb as the Pakistani pacer tried to stop the ball.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam registers unwanted ODI record at MCG

Immediately, Afridi went down in pain before Babar ran in to help his teammate. In the viral video, Babar was seen caressing Afridi’s thumb, prompting the commentators to call the former Pakistan captain ‘doctor’. While everyone though the Pakistan pacer might have dislocated his thumb, but Afridi was back on his bowling mark the next ball. He then returned a few overs later to dismiss Sean Abbot.

Also Read | Rizwan scripts history in Australia, joins Kohli to achieve unique feat

However, the video grabbed the attention of the netizens. One user wrote, “King Babar, now a doctor,” while another commented, “Doctor babar is always there.” Few also praised Babar’s gesture towards Afridi. “Awwww sooo Cute!! Dr Babar Azam,” wrote an individual.

Here's how social media reacted on Babar Azam's gesture

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan became the first Pakistan captain to lead his side to a bilateral series win in Australia for the first time since 2002. Waqar Younis was the Pakistan captain 22 years back. 

Having lost the series opener narrowly in Melbourne, Pakistan made a serious comeback in the next two matches in Adelaide and Perth, particularly aided by the troika of pacers - Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan's ODI series win in Australia also comes at a time when the country's cricketing board is going through a tough time. Before the tour of Australia, Babar stepped down from white-ball captaincy for the second time in a year. Rizwan replaced Babar. 

At the same time, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten stepped down from his position, possibly due to disagreements with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials. Jason Gillespie, who is the head coach of the Test team, was given the interim charge for the Australia tour.     

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVideo of Babar Azam turning ’doctor’ to fix Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injured thumb goes viral; netizens react to clip

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    821.90
    01:04 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    16.2 (2.01%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.65
    01:04 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-1.29%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    225.05
    01:04 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.05 (1.37%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    851.00
    01:04 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    7.75 (0.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    577.05
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    8.2 (1.44%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.80
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.25
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.8 (-0.52%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,529.25
    12:52 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -458.55 (-0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,550.30
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -218.95 (-7.91%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,899.00
    12:56 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -156.8 (-7.63%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    440.00
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -34.75 (-7.32%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,650.25
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -235.3 (-6.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Power Finance Corp share price

    484.20
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    34.75 (7.73%)

    Biocon share price

    342.95
    12:56 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    21.7 (6.75%)

    Devyani International share price

    179.00
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    8.25 (4.83%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.40
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    24.05 (4.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.