Video of Babar Azam turning ’doctor’ to fix Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injured thumb goes viral; netizens react to clip

The video of Babar Azam helping Shaheen Shah Afridi with his nearly dislocated thumb during Pakistan’s third ODI against Australia in Perth went viral on social media on Sunday. The incident took place in the 26th over of the Australian innings, when a throw from the deep took an awkward bounce and hit Afridi straight on the thumb as the Pakistani pacer tried to stop the ball.

Immediately, Afridi went down in pain before Babar ran in to help his teammate. In the viral video, Babar was seen caressing Afridi’s thumb, prompting the commentators to call the former Pakistan captain ‘doctor’. While everyone though the Pakistan pacer might have dislocated his thumb, but Afridi was back on his bowling mark the next ball. He then returned a few overs later to dismiss Sean Abbot.

However, the video grabbed the attention of the netizens. One user wrote, “King Babar, now a doctor,” while another commented, “Doctor babar is always there.” Few also praised Babar’s gesture towards Afridi. “Awwww sooo Cute!! Dr Babar Azam,” wrote an individual.

Here's how social media reacted on Babar Azam's gesture

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan became the first Pakistan captain to lead his side to a bilateral series win in Australia for the first time since 2002. Waqar Younis was the Pakistan captain 22 years back.

Having lost the series opener narrowly in Melbourne, Pakistan made a serious comeback in the next two matches in Adelaide and Perth, particularly aided by the troika of pacers - Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan's ODI series win in Australia also comes at a time when the country's cricketing board is going through a tough time. Before the tour of Australia, Babar stepped down from white-ball captaincy for the second time in a year. Rizwan replaced Babar.