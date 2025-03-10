Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been notoriously famous for his forgetfullness as has been pointed out by many of his teammates in the past. Rohit himself revealed earlier this year that he is is teased in the Indian team dressing room for forgetting things. And right after winning his second consecutive ICC trophy on Sunday, Rohit's trademark forgetfullness struck again as in an interaction with the press he lost his words while describing the effort it takes to win the Champions Trophy.

Speaking at the press conference Rohit said, "Humare liye to wo 50 over World Cup, World Cup jais hai par isme (referring to the Champions Trophy 2025 trophy) koi kami nahi hai... Arrey aap mujhe pucho kitna wo lagta hai ye jeetne ke liye (For us, that 50-over World Cup (2023 tournament) was like a World Cup—but there's nothing lacking in it (referring to the Champions Trophy)... Oh, just ask me how hard it is to win it!"

Rohit Sharma on being teased by his teammates: Speaking at the BCCI hosted Naman Awards earlier in the year, Rohit was asked a question by Team India women's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana about the one hobby that he has picked up recently and him being teased by his teammates.

“I don't know. They tease me about forgetting. It's not a hobby obviously, but since you spoke about teasing this is what they tease me about when I forget about my wallet, I forget my passport which is absolutely not true.” Rohit replied.

"That happened a couple of decades back," Rohit added. Interrupting in between, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya mentioned, "He (Rohit) makes sure around his seat he has not forgot something."