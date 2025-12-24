Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabs spotlight with 36-ball hundred for Bihar

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after many years for Delhi and Mumbai respectively on Wednesday. The return of former India captains to the domestic circuit came after the BCCI's directive for all the contracted cricketers to represent their state when not on national duty.

In Bengaluru, Delhi opted to field first after Rishabh Pant won the toss against Andhra Pradesh at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. On the other hand, Sikkim won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh playing XIs

Andhra Pradesh: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Saurabh Kumar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, K S Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad

Delhi: Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Delhi cricket team vs Andhra cricket team scorecard

Mumbai vs Sikkim playing XIs

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza

Sikkim: Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, K Sai Satwik, Md Saptulla, Abhishek Kr Shah

Mumbai cricket team vs Sikkim cricket team scorecard