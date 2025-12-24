Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabs spotlight with 36-ball hundred for Bihar

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after many years for Delhi and Mumbai respectively on Wednesday. The return of former India captains to the domestic circuit came after the BCCI's directive for all the contracted cricketers to represent their state when not on national duty.
In Bengaluru, Delhi opted to field first after Rishabh Pant won the toss against Andhra Pradesh at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. On the other hand, Sikkim won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Andhra Pradesh: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Saurabh Kumar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, K S Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad
Delhi: Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini
Delhi cricket team vs Andhra cricket team scorecard
Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza
Sikkim: Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, K Sai Satwik, Md Saptulla, Abhishek Kr Shah
Elsewhere in Ranchi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken all the attention from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with a blistering hundred in just 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Suryavanshi is currently batting on 156 off just 61 balls. Bihar 206/1 (18)
Chants of 'Rohit, Rohit' reverberate around the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur. The craze for Rohit is different. However, no videos are coming out of the Delhi vs Andhra clash as the match is being held behind closed doors.
The craze for Rohit Sharma in Jaipur is unreal as thousands of fans made their way only to see Rohit Sharma at the Sawai Mansingh stadium. Almost 10000 fans are expected to throng the stadium.
After the fall of the first wicket, Sikkim are on a rebuilding phase with Ashish Thapa (12 not out) and K Sai Satwik (21 not out) already putting 37 runs on board for the second wicket. Sikkim - 42/1 (10)
OUTTTT!!! Change in attack works for Rishabh Pant and Delhi. Pant turns to his LSG teammate Prince Yadav and the youngster delivers with the wicket of Ashwin Hebbar. CSK star Shaik Rasheed joins Srikar Bharat in the middle. Andhra 32/1 (10)
Rohit Sharma, who is fielding at the first slip, is having a word with both wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore and Sarfaraz Khan. The former Indian captain is looking as fit as before, with the fitness continuing to be main goal ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
In Jaipur, Sikkim won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai. Tushar Deshpande has taken the first wicket for Mumbai, as Amit Rajera edged behind to wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore. Sikkim 24-1 (5)
Delhi have started on a positive note against Andhra in Bengaluru. Opting to field first, none of the Delhi bowlers have actually given the opposition free hand. Veteran Ishant Sharma, who opened the bowling for Delhi, is yet to concede a single run in his three overs. On the other hand, Navdeep Saini gave away 14 runs in his first three overs. Earlier, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss at the COE.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi vs Andhra and Mumbai vs Sikkim matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
