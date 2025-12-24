Vijay Hazare Trophy live streaming: Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's domestic return not available on TV & online?

After India's domination over South Africa in the recent white-ball series, the entire focus shifted to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the Indian stalwarts made a comeback in the opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long gap. Both Rohit and Kohli confirmed their availabilities for the first two matches for Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

With both their superstars in action, fans tuned in to their television sets and mobile phones, hoping to get to see Kohli and Rohit in action. But to their utter frustration, there was no live streaming or telecast to both Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai vs Sikkim fixtures.

Instead, the BCCI has opted to televise and stream Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh matches. Usually, these kind of matches with high-profile stars like Rohit and Kohli, would rule the broadcast schedules, despite the presence of India regulars.

Why Delhi vs Andhra & Mumbai vs Sikkim not being televised? The main reason for non-televisation of Delhi vs Andhra & Mumbai vs Sikkim matches are due to BCCI's limited infrastructure. According to a Financial Express report, BCCI, currently, has permanent broadcast facilities only at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Broadcasting matches at any other venues would require BCCI to made additional logistical arrangements. Further it is understood that, Kohli and Rohit's late confirmation about their availability for the first two rounds might have played a part in BCCI not televising their games.

Not just Vijay Hazare Trophy, group stage matches frequently go untelevised in Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy too.

As a result, fans took to social media to bash the BCCI. “Shame on BCCI. Even after being the richest cricket board in the world, BCCI still can’t arrange a live telecast of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches,” wrote a fan on X.

“What’s more disappointing is that big stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are playing, yet: There is no live telecast, and Fans are not allowed inside the stadium,” the fan further elaborated.