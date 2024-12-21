Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh creates record, hits third-fastest List A century in just 35 balls

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024, Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh has created a record on 21 December by becoming third-fastest List A century hitter in just 35 balls, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

With this feat, he is now behind Jake Fraser-McGurk (off 29 balls) and AB de Villiers (31).

Anmolpreet achieved this feat while batting at number 3 against Arunachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Ahmedabad. He walked in after skipper Abhishek Sharma lost his wicket in the second over. In his innings of 115 runs off 45 deliveries, Anmolpreet smashed 13 fours and nine sixes.

Anmolpreet's blitz led Punjab overhauling Arunachal Pradesh's 164 in just 12.5 overs for a nine-wicket win. Anmolpreet was supported by Punjab's opener Prabhsimran Singh wo remained unbeaten and scored 35 off 25 deliveries.

Previous records: Earlier, South African legendary batter AB De Villiers had broken the record for the quickest List A century when he scored 149 off 44 balls for South Africa against West Indies in Johannesburg in January 2015. De Villiers broke the List A and ODI record of 36 balls, by Corey Anderson of New Zealand against West Indies in 2014.

His List A record stood till Fraser-McGurk took just 29 balls to score a century for South Australia against Tasmania in the Marsh Cup in October 2023.