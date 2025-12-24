Vijay Hazare Trophy: When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play for state teams next in VHT 2025-26? Check date & time

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy in style with guiding their teams to comprehensive victories with respective hundreds on Wednesday. While Kohli scored 131 for Delhi in Bengaluru in front of an empty stadium, Rohit enthralled the fans in Jaipur with an entertaining 155 to ensure Mumbai's winning start.

Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, both Kohli and Rohit needed to play Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep themselves match fit before the New Zealand series. With both the stalwarts hitting hundreds, it will a relief for the Indian team management too.

The craze for Rohit had hit Jaipur, ever since he landed in the Pint City. With the Rajasthan Cricket Association making entry free for fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, more than 10000 supporters thronged the venue from early morning to get the best seat possible to see Rohit.

The former Indian captain didn't disappoint. Chasing Sikkim's 237/6, Rohit smashed the opposition from the word go to race to a 28-ball fifty. He took 34 more deliveries to notch up his fastest List A hundred, bettering his 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in 2023 ODI World Cup.

Riding on his hundred Mumbai won the game in 30.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Rohit's 94-ball stay was studded with 18 fours and nine sixes. The scenes were different in Bengaluru. With no fans allowed, Kohli led Delhi's chase of 299 with utmost ease as the Rishabh Pant-led side defeated Andhra Pradesh by six wickets with more than 12 overs to spare.

When is Virat Kohli's next VHT match? Having confirmed his availability for the first two rounds for Delhi, Kohli will ne next seen in Delhi colours on December 26 against Gujarat. The venue will remain as BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after matches were shifted from M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

View full Image Mumbai's Rohit Sharma plays a shot en route to his hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 against Sikkim, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. ( PTI )

However, it is still unsure whether the BCCI will livestream the Delhi vs Gujarat clash. The Indian Board received severe backlash from the fans on social media after the Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh match was not on BCCI's broadcast list. The Delhi vs Gujarat clash will start at 9 AM IST.

When is Rohit Sharma's next VHT match? Like Kohli, Rohit too confirmed his availability for Mumbai's first two matches. The former Indian captain will next play for Mumbai against Uttarakhand on December 26 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.