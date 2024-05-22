Vijay Mallya recalls bidding for Kohli, comments on RCB's chances of winning IPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru secures Playoff berth with 6 consecutive wins. Former owner Vijay Mallya backs RCB to win IPL Trophy, praises Virat Kohli. RCB to face Rajasthan Royals in Playoff game at Narendra Modi stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a remarkable comeback in this year's IPL, winning 6 consecutive matches to secure a place in this year's playoff stage. The Faf Du Plessis-led franchise will now play their first play-off match of the season against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.