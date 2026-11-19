Vikalp Tiwari is peaking at the right time. After his 17-ball fifty against Uttarakhand in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the 17-year-old smashed a 119 off 56 balls, including 18 fours and three sixes against Odisha to continue his good run ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction, which is set to be held in Goa on December 16.

The timing of the innings is perfect for Chhattisgarh skipper, who is under the radar of three IPL franchises. He was first called up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for trials in September, with a task of taking down the bowlers in match simulation. Vikalp then headed to Mumbai Indians, before being recalled again by the LSG scouts.

His latest call came from Rajasthan Royals, who, just like LSG, wanted him back once again earlier in November. Although he missed Chhattisgarh's pre-SMAT camp, but the scouts have got a glimpse of Vikalp's abilities if they were stationed anywhere in Kolkata.

Who is Vikalp Tiwari? All you need to know Vikalp started cricket at the age of five when he accompanied his father Manoj Tiwari, who was a coach at an academy, according to Cricbuzz. Vikalp initially started with tennis ball with other kids of his age, before his father pushed him into professional training.

By the time when Vikalp turned 14, he was representing Chhattisgarh U-14. The cricket in Vikalp started in 2019 through Ben Stokes' epic Headingly knock at The Ashes. Like Stokes, Vikalp also bats left-handed and bowls left-arm spin, and wants to be an all-rounder.

At 14, Vikalp represented Chhattisgarh at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy - the BCCI's men's U-19 one-day tournament. He was even one of the stand-by players for the India U-19 team when the Boys in Blue led by Ayush Mhatre toured England in 2025. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also a part of that England tour. However, an injury held him back.

In 2025, Vikalp made his List A debut for Chhattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and smashed a 57-ball 112 against Sikkim with nine fours and six sixes in his sixth game. He finally made his red-ball debut against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Although e is yet to score a Ranji Trophy hundred, but a solid 94 against Mohammed Siraj's Hyderabad made everyone take a note.

Captaincy at 17 on T20 debut Strangely, Vikalp made his T20 debut for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing SMAT, along with the responsibilities of a captain. In three matches so far, Chhattisgarh won two and lost one under Vikalp. Notably, majority of Vikalp's runs at SMAT came in boundaries. Against Uttarakhand, Vikalp scored 44 runs of his 51 in boundaries (8x4, 2x6).