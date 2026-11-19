Vikalp Tiwari is peaking at the right time. After his 17-ball fifty against Uttarakhand in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the 17-year-old smashed a 119 off 56 balls, including 18 fours and three sixes against Odisha to continue his good run ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction, which is set to be held in Goa on December 16.

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The timing of the innings is perfect for Chhattisgarh skipper, who is under the radar of three IPL franchises. He was first called up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for trials in September, with a task of taking down the bowlers in match simulation. Vikalp then headed to Mumbai Indians, before being recalled again by the LSG scouts.

His latest call came from Rajasthan Royals, who, just like LSG, wanted him back once again earlier in November. Although he missed Chhattisgarh's pre-SMAT camp, but the scouts have got a glimpse of Vikalp's abilities if they were stationed anywhere in Kolkata.

Who is Vikalp Tiwari? All you need to know Vikalp started cricket at the age of five when he accompanied his father Manoj Tiwari, who was a coach at an academy, according to Cricbuzz. Vikalp initially started with tennis ball with other kids of his age, before his father pushed him into professional training.

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By the time when Vikalp turned 14, he was representing Chhattisgarh U-14. The cricket in Vikalp started in 2019 through Ben Stokes' epic Headingly knock at The Ashes. Like Stokes, Vikalp also bats left-handed and bowls left-arm spin, and wants to be an all-rounder.

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At 14, Vikalp represented Chhattisgarh at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy - the BCCI's men's U-19 one-day tournament. He was even one of the stand-by players for the India U-19 team when the Boys in Blue led by Ayush Mhatre toured England in 2025. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also a part of that England tour. However, an injury held him back.

In 2025, Vikalp made his List A debut for Chhattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and smashed a 57-ball 112 against Sikkim with nine fours and six sixes in his sixth game. He finally made his red-ball debut against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Although e is yet to score a Ranji Trophy hundred, but a solid 94 against Mohammed Siraj's Hyderabad made everyone take a note.

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Captaincy at 17 on T20 debut Strangely, Vikalp made his T20 debut for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing SMAT, along with the responsibilities of a captain. In three matches so far, Chhattisgarh won two and lost one under Vikalp. Notably, majority of Vikalp's runs at SMAT came in boundaries. Against Uttarakhand, Vikalp scored 44 runs of his 51 in boundaries (8x4, 2x6).

During his hundred against Odisha, Vikalp smashed 18 fours and three sixes, thus making 90 of the 119 runs in boundaries - a trait that most of the IPL scouts currently look at. At the Chhattisgarh Premier League, Vikalp was the top run-getter in the tournament with 351 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 153.28.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in