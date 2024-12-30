Vinod Kambli dances his way through recovery: Ex-cricketer’s hospital moves go viral

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli is making headlines for a heartwarming reason—his energetic dance in a Thane hospital has gone viral, captivating both staff and fans alike. Currently recovering from health issues, Kambli, 52, was admitted to Akruti Hospital on December 21 after experiencing a urinary infection and muscle cramps. Subsequent tests revealed clots in his brain, but thankfully, his condition is improving.\

In a delightful video that has taken social media by storm, Kambli can be seen dancing enthusiastically to a popular song, lifting the spirits of everyone around him. The uplifting scene features a nurse and another staff member joining in on the fun, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie in the hospital ward.

A media house handle shared the video of Vinod Kambli dancing through recovery.

See the video here

Vinod Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, expressed his gratitude on social media for the support he has received during his recovery journey. "I have reached this far because of your love," he wrote, acknowledging the encouragement from fans and the dedicated hospital staff. He also extended thanks to Shailesh Thakur, the hospital director, for his assistance during treatment.

The video of Vinod Kambli's spirited performance has quickly gained traction online, with fans sending their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Earlier, doctors treating Vinod Kambli had said he is responding to the treatment for urinary tract infections for which he was admitted at Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on December 21.

Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar Both Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli were trained by coach Ramakant Achrekar and attended Shardashram Vidyamandir school. On February 24, 1988, Tendulkar and Kambli famously shared a 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's.

The left-handed batsman Vinod Kambli scored 2,477 runs in his ODI career and accumulated 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches.

