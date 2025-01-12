Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, who recently has grabbed the headlines for his alcohol-related health issues, became emotional while recalling his playing days during Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations on Sunday. The 52-year-old was recently hospitalised, the visuals of which made his fans worry. However, his presence at the function came as a relief to a lot of his well-wishers.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the event, Kambli recalled his playing days when he smashed his first Test double hundred against England at this very ground. “I remember I smashed my first double hundred here against England and then went onto score many more hundreds in my career,” an emotional Kambli said.

One of the brightest stars of Indian cricket, Kambli rose to prominence along with great Sachin Tendulkar in the nineties. While Tendulkar went on to become the 'God' of cricket, Kambli got more involved in off-field issues, thus calling his own downfall in international cricket.

Urging the youngsters of today to play, Kambli requested all budding cricketers to work hard if they want to play for India like him or Tendulkar.

“If anyone wants to play for India like me or Sachin (Tendulkar), then I would advise that you should keep working hard and never leave doing that because that's what Sachin and me did since our childhood days,” recalled Kambli. He also met former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

MCA's plans on Wankhede's special occasion Other cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Dilip Vengsarkar will also be part of the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) grand celebrations at the Wankhede Stadium.