‘Vinod Kambli has already gone to rehab 14 times’; Kapil Dev offers help to ailing cricketer, but on one condition

Vinod Kambli has played for India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs. He first broke onto the scene when the southpaw stitched a record stand of 664 runs with Sachin Tendulkar during a Harris Shield match in 1988.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Vinod Kambli (in check shirt) at an event where a statue of legendary coach Ramakant Acharekar Sir was unveiled at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (HT Print)

Vinod Kambli's deteriorating health was caught on camera when the former India cricketer clutched onto childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar's hand during a memorial event for legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar in Mumbai recently. In the video that went viral on social media, Kambli refused to let go of Tendulkar as he couldn't stand up properly.

Days after the event, a close friend of Kambli revealed that the 52-year-old has already gone to rehab 14 times. "He has severe, multiple health issues," former first-class umpire and a close friend of Kambli, Marcus Couto, was quoted as saying to TOI.

“There's no point in him going for rehab—Kambli has already gone to rehab 14 times! Thrice, we took him to a rehab in Vasai," he added. 

One of the most gifted left-handers that Indian cricket has ever produced, Kambli broke onto the scene in the 80s when he and Tendulkar shared a record 664-run partnership in a Harris Shield match in 1988.

Thereafter, both went on to represent India at the international level. While Tendulkar went on to become the 'God of Cricket', alcohol took over Kambli, thus cutting short his national team career to 17 Tests and 104 ODIs.

Notably, Couto was one of the few who visited Kambli after a video of the latter unable to walk in the streets of Mumbai went viral on social media.

India's 1983 World Cup stars offer Kambli help

Meanwhile, members of the 1983 World Cup-winning India team have offered to help Kambli, provided the southpaw takes the first step towards recovery.

Kapil (Dev) has told me clearly that if he wants to go to rehab, then we are willing to help him financially," former India fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu said. "However, he has to check into rehab himself first. Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts," Sandhu added.

First Published:5 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST
