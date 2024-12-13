Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has now agreed to Kapil Dev's offer to go to rehab, while stating that he is not afraid of anything as long as his family is around. Notably, veteran cricketers had expressed concern over Kambli's health after a video of the former India cricketer clinging to his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar during an event went viral on social media platforms.

On December 3, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood friend Vinod Kambli during the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

Soon afterwards, the Indian cricketing fraternity went active and many cricketers took cognizance of his health while others like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar also offered to help him.

Recently former India pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu revealed that Kapil Dev got in touch with him regarding Kambli's health and promised to offer help.

Vinod Kambli agrees to Kapil Dev's offer: Vinod Kambli admits he is in "bad" financial shape at the moment and relies only on a ₹30,000 pension from the BCCI to look after his family. The former India star has been to rehab 14 times but says he is willing to try again if it means improvement in his financial and physical condition.

Speaking on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel, Kambli said, "But the manner in which my wife has handled everything, hats off to her. [Sunil] Gavaskar was the first to react (to Kapil Dev's offer). Sure, I have no hesitation (to enter rehab), because until I have my family with me, I'm not afraid of anything, anybody. I will complete it and return. I will come back,"