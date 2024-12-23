Vinod Kambli, the legendary sportsperson, was rushed to Thane's Akriti Hospital on Saturday night, IANS reported. The former Indian cricketer was hospitalised on December 21 night after facing a health setback. The recent severe health crisis followed several health challenges.

“The 52-year-old's condition is currently stable, though still critical. Further details about his ailment are awaited,” the report said. This comes after his recent public appearance at the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar's statue in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

After Vinod Kambli's health issue surfaced, members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team offered support to the former cricketer. According to TOI report Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar offered to help for his rehabilitation condition.

Vinod Kambli health history A month ago, Vinod Kambli was hospitalised in the wake of urine problem. Discussed his health issues, Vinod Kambli said, “I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet.," while speaking on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel. “My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago,” he added.

During the interaction, he further noted that the doctor advised him to get admitted after he fainted on one fine day. "My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," Vinod Kambli said. Further analysis of his health history reveals that the former cricketer underwent two heart surgeries in 2013, through which he sailed past with Sachin Tendulkar' financial support.