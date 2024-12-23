Vinod Kambli in ‘critical’ condition, rushed to Thane’s Akriti Hospital

Vinod Kambli, the legendary cricketer, was hospitalized after facing a health setback on December 21. Although his condition is currently stable, it remains critical. This follows his recent appearance at Ramakant Achrekar's statue unveiling in Mumbai. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published23 Dec 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Vinod Kambli has been hospitalized at Akriti Hospital in Thane following a health issue on December 21.(X)

Vinod Kambli, the legendary sportsperson, was rushed to Thane's Akriti Hospital on Saturday night, IANS reported. The former Indian cricketer was hospitalised on December 21 night after facing a health setback. The recent severe health crisis followed several health challenges.

“The 52-year-old's condition is currently stable, though still critical. Further details about his ailment are awaited,” the report said. This comes after his recent public appearance at the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar's statue in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Also Read | Watch: Australian cricketers define BCCI, ICC, Indian cricket in one word each

After Vinod Kambli's health issue surfaced, members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team offered support to the former cricketer. According to TOI report Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar offered to help for his rehabilitation condition.

Advertisement

Vinod Kambli health history

A month ago, Vinod Kambli was hospitalised in the wake of urine problem. Discussed his health issues, Vinod Kambli said, “I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet.," while speaking on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel. “My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago,” he added.

Also Read | Former cricketer Robin Uttappa breaks silence over arrest warrant in EPF case

During the interaction, he further noted that the doctor advised him to get admitted after he fainted on one fine day. "My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," Vinod Kambli said. Further analysis of his health history reveals that the former cricketer underwent two heart surgeries in 2013, through which he sailed past with Sachin Tendulkar' financial support.

Advertisement
Also Read | EPF fraud: Arrest warrant issued against Robin Uthappa over ₹24 lakh dues

Vinod Kambli career

During nine-year period of his international career, Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India. He played for India as a left-handed middle order batsman and became the first Indian to achieve consecutive double centuries in Tests. He scored four Test centuries that includes two double centuries.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVinod Kambli in ‘critical’ condition, rushed to Thane’s Akriti Hospital
First Published:23 Dec 2024, 05:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts