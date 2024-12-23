Vinod Kambli’s first reaction from Thane hospital after examinations reveal clots in brain: ‘People will see…’ | Watch

Vinod Kambli, legendary Indian cricketer, who was rushed to Thane's Akruti Hospital on Saturday night, after his health got critical, thanked the hospital doctor for saving his life.

“It is because the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them,” Vinod Kambli can be seen saying in the video released by PTI.

The hospital conducted a series of examinations after Dr. Vivek Trivedi, who is treating the former Indian cricketer, revealed that test results showed clots in his brain. Vinod Kambli's health is being closely monitored, and the medical team plans to carry out further examinations on Tuesday, according to the doctor, reported PTI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hospital to cover Vinod Kambli's treatment Dr. Trivedi also mentioned that Akruti Hospital's in-charge, S. Singh, has decided to offer life-long free treatment to Kambli at the medical facility. One of the hospital doctors also stated about how he always had a ‘cricketing’ image of Vinod Kambli, and that the former cricketer needed the doctors.

“We always had a cricketing image of sir (Vinod Kambli) in our mind. So, it inspired us that sir needs us and so, the entire team decide to do something for sir. He keeps telling us about his good memories,” said the doctor.

Advertisement

52-year-old Kambli was brought to the hospital by one of his fans, who also owns the medical facility in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi, Thane district.

Vinod Kambli's public appearance Kambli made a public appearance at the beginning of December in Mumbai, where he was seen unveiling a memorial for legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park.

Over the past few years, Vinod Kambli has faced several health challenges, including undergoing two heart surgeries in 2013, with financial support from Sachin Tendulkar.