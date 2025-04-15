Vinod Kambli’s monthly income increases after Sunil Gavaskar steps up; here’s how much ex-India star will earn from now

Vinod Kambli will be getting ₹30000 per month from Sunil Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation for the rest of his life and also an annual amount of ₹30000 for medical expenses, in what comes as a welcome development for the ailing former India cricketer. Kambli, who rose to fame along with Sachin Tendulkar into the Indian team, came into limelight for his ailing health conditions recently.

Advertisement

Both Kambli and Gavaskar were pictured together during the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai last year. During the event, Gavaskar had promised to help the ailing cricketer.