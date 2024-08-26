A video of Carlos Brathwaite has gone viral. The footage shows the West Indies all-rounder hitting his helmet with his bat in frustration after being dismissed in a match. It happened during a match between New York Strikers (NYS) and Grand Cayman Jaguars (GCJ) during the Max60 Caribbean 2024 tournament.

During the cricket match, Joshua Little bowled a short delivery that struck Brathwaite on the shoulder and was caught by the wicketkeeper. Although the ball appeared not to touch Brathwaite's bat, the umpire ruled him out for a caught behind. Brathwaite was out after scoring 7 runs in 5 balls.

As Brathwaite walked off the field, he became visibly angry, smashing his helmet over the boundary with his bat and tossing the bat aside when he got closer to the dugout.

Batting first, Mitchell Owen and Brandon McMullen provided a strong start, contributing a quick 34 runs in just over two overs.

Owen hit four boundaries in his brief innings while McMullen added a four and two sixes, helping the team reach 108 for eight.

Captain Thisara Perera contributed 16 quick runs, hitting two sixes in just seven balls. For the Grand Cayman Jaguars, Josh Little, Jake Lintott and captain Sikandar Raza each took two wickets, totalling six.

Despite Alex Hales' 35 runs off 24 balls and Raza's 27 off 16 balls, the Jaguars ended their 10-over chase with 96 for five, falling eight runs short of the target.

The New York Strikers secured a spot in the Max60 Cayman Islands final after beating the Grand Cayman Jaguars by eight runs in Qualifier 1. Ansh Patel, who took 2 wickets in 2 overs as an Impact Player, was declared the Player of the Match.