Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Viral Video: Angry West Indies batter hits helmet ‘for a six’ after getting out in cricket match | Watch

Viral Video: Angry West Indies batter hits helmet ‘for a six’ after getting out in cricket match | Watch

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Carlos Brathwaite hit his helmet in frustration after being controversially dismissed against Grand Cayman Jaguars. The New York Strikers secured a spot in the final but lost to Caribbean Tigers.

Viral Video: Angry West Indies batter hits helmet ‘for a six’ after getting out in cricket match

A video of Carlos Brathwaite has gone viral. The footage shows the West Indies all-rounder hitting his helmet with his bat in frustration after being dismissed in a match. It happened during a match between New York Strikers (NYS) and Grand Cayman Jaguars (GCJ) during the Max60 Caribbean 2024 tournament.

During the cricket match, Joshua Little bowled a short delivery that struck Brathwaite on the shoulder and was caught by the wicketkeeper. Although the ball appeared not to touch Brathwaite's bat, the umpire ruled him out for a caught behind. Brathwaite was out after scoring 7 runs in 5 balls.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

As Brathwaite walked off the field, he became visibly angry, smashing his helmet over the boundary with his bat and tossing the bat aside when he got closer to the dugout.

Batting first, Mitchell Owen and Brandon McMullen provided a strong start, contributing a quick 34 runs in just over two overs.

Owen hit four boundaries in his brief innings while McMullen added a four and two sixes, helping the team reach 108 for eight.

Captain Thisara Perera contributed 16 quick runs, hitting two sixes in just seven balls. For the Grand Cayman Jaguars, Josh Little, Jake Lintott and captain Sikandar Raza each took two wickets, totalling six.

Despite Alex Hales' 35 runs off 24 balls and Raza's 27 off 16 balls, the Jaguars ended their 10-over chase with 96 for five, falling eight runs short of the target.

The New York Strikers secured a spot in the Max60 Cayman Islands final after beating the Grand Cayman Jaguars by eight runs in Qualifier 1. Ansh Patel, who took 2 wickets in 2 overs as an Impact Player, was declared the Player of the Match.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Final

Strikers later clashed with Caribbean Tigers in the final on August 25. Tigers made 125/6 in 10 overs. While chasing, NYS were bundled out for 69 in 8.1 overs. Tigers’ Josh Brown (60 runs off 18 balls) was declared the Player of the Match.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!