Newly-crowned World Chess Championship winner D Gukesh kept his promise to perform bungee jumping after he became the youngest in history to win the title last week at just 18. Gukesh, who dethroned China's Ding Liren and is scared of heights, had promised his trainer Grzegorz Gajewski, to go for bungee jumping if he won the title.

Posting a video of his bungee jumping at the Skypark Sentosa in Singapore, Gukesh captioned it, "I did it. In the video, the Chennai lad said he was scared when the instructor asked about his feelings. After completing hi jump, Gukesh could be heard screaming, 'I am the world champion'.

Gukesh, who became the second Indian after legendary Viswanathan Anand to become a world champion, returned home on Monday to a rousing welcome at the Chennai airport. A huge number of fans thronged the stadium.

Gukesh will take on World no.1 Magnus Carlsen in a highly-anticipated contest at next year's Norway Chess, the organisers conformed. The tournament will take place in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, 2025.

"I’m excited to face the strongest players in the world again in Norway and also the Armageddons will be fun," Gukesh said in a media release. The Indian had a remarkable success in 2024.

He first won the Tata Steel Masters, before leading India to gold at the Chess Olympiad and dominated the Candidates Tournament, followed by his historic World Championship title. In 2023, Gukesh finished third in Stavanger.