VIRAL VIDEO | India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia sends flying kisses from the stand

The India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently in progress. While fans continue to cheer for both teams, British singer Jasmin Walia has captured the attention of the media with her presence. Her attendance is extra special as she is rumoured to be dating Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Pictures of Jasmin in a white dress and dark sunglasses are currently all over social media. In a video, she was seen blowing flying kisses towards the camera and waving happily.

Hardik Pandya Hardik was previously married to Natasa Stankovic. The two parted ways and made their decision public after being together for four years. They took to their official Instagram accounts, and informed fans that they had “mutually parted ways.” They are co-parenting their son Agastya. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.

Hardik and Jasmin Since last year, Hardik has been rumoured to be dating Jasmin Walia. The rumours sparked after pictures from their Instagram accounts suggested that they might be vacationing together. On Reddit, someone shared, "Hardik Pandya’s new gf?" It added, “Is Hardik now having a fling with Jasmin Walia? Looking at Jasmin’s Instagram posts, I am pretty sure that's the case. They were on a holiday together in Greece after the Sri Lanka series. It starts with Hardik liking a series of posts on Instagram by Jasmin.”

“The Next thing I see is she is in Sri Lanka during the India-Sri Lanka series. She is also at the stadium for every match. She then posts a few pics where I can see an arm with a tattoo near her, similar to Hardik’s tattoo. Then individually, both post on Instagram from Greece,” it further added. Neither Hardik nor Jasmin have confirmed or denied the dating speculations.

