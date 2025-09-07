Viral Video: Kid goes for a selfie with Joe Root, returns with gift of a lifetime as England star's gesture wins hearts

Having already lost the ODI series, England roared back to form with a 400-plus total in the final game against South Africa on Sunday in Southampton, courtesy blistering hundreds from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell. While it was Bethell's maiden ton in the format, Root notched up his 19th ODI hundred and 58th overall to put England in command.

Advertisement

But what caught everyone's attention was Root's gesture towards a young kid while returning to the pavilion. The former England captain was caught for exact 100 off the bowling of Corbin Bosch. As he was climbing up the stairs, a young kid came at the end of the row he was sitting and took a selfie with Root. But what surprised the young soul when he was given the pair of gloves from Root himself.

Without knowing how to express his joy, the young fan went to his father (probably) amidst huge applause from others, the video of which went viral on social media. Even when his father requested him to show the gloves, the youngster denied and grabbed it close to his chest in joy.

Advertisement

More records for England in ODI record It was also Root's 10th ODI hundred at home, thus becoming the 12th cricketer with 10-plus centuries on home soil. Riding on the centuries from Bethell and Root, England posted 414/5 in 50 overs. It was England's seventh 400-plus total in men's ODIs.

Advertisement

Also Read | Most runs in WTC history: Joe Root achieves new heights after 39th Test hundred

England, with seven 400-plus totals, has now joined India as the cricketing nation with joint-second-highest 400-plus scores in ODIs. South Africa (8) hold the record for most 400-plus runs totals in ODIs.