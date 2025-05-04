Viral video: Lancashire batter drops mobile phone while running between wickets in County match; watch

Far away from the glitz and glamour of the Indian Premier League, cricket witnessed a bizarre moment in the ongoing County Championship in England.

Lancashire's number 10 batsman Tom Bailey had a cricket's version of a wardrobe malfunction while batting as a mobile phone slipped out of his pockets while running between the wickets.

The game was at Lancashire's home ground of Old Trafford and the funny incident happened during the first innings of the match against Gloucestershire.

Viral video The 34-year-old veteran seamer, who has nearly 400 scalps to his name in First Class cricket, was attempting a second run when his phone decided to exit his trouser pocket.

The video of the incident quickly went viral as cricket fans chimed in with hilarious responses to the clip. Watch the moment here:

Social media reactions Former England pacer Alex Tudor was too lost for words to react to the incident as he replied to the video with a simple “facepalm” emoji.

Meanwhle, another user, presumably a Lancashire fan, said, “Just about sums Lancs up these days - blow the lot up and start again.”

Also Read | Cameron Green scores century for Gloucestershire on his return to cricket after injury in England County against Kent

One fan said, “Should'e just listened to Baz and hit sixes” while the Cleadon Cricket Club wrote, “He must run their social media accounts because admin has nearly walked out with phone in pocket a few times.”

The best comment to the video has to be Dan's (@Dan1290_), who wrote: “It's an Apple (Th)i(gh)Pad.” Interestingly, according to his profile Dan plys for Cleadon Cricket Club.

However, not everyone saw the humour in the incident as many called for a fine and ban for the Lancashire player.

In many competitions, playing rules state that it is illegal for a player or member of staff to use a mobile phone in the dressing room during the match.

Also Read | Wood warns England cricketers against dumb public comments

This is to prevent any form of illegal communication or assistance that could affect the game's fairness and potentially lead to match fixing.

So, it remains to be seen if Tom Bailey will cop a fine or a ban, or potentially both.