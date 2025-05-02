Viral Video: Mumbai Indians mourns the death of Ambani dog, Happy; co-owner Nita makes special request to MI Paltan

Mumbai Indians mourned the loss of Happy, a golden retriever who was very dear to Anant Ambani. The IPL team shared a video in which Nita Ambani speaks about the loss.

During a phone call, Nita Ambani says that she’s happy about MI coach Mahela Jayawardene and captain Hardik Pandya using the word “happy” to express their emotions after Mumbai became the table-toppers.

“We lost our dog, Happy, last night…we’re remembering him in a happy way. So, with that, I’d like the Mumbai Indians to cheer to be as happy it can be,” the MI co-owner tells her team.

The video went viral shortly, gaining over 3 million views within an hour. Fans posted commented like “We miss you, Happy”.

“Happy must be Happy watching our MI Paltan,” wrote one fan.

“This win dedicated to our very own Happy!” wrote another.

Another one reacted, “RIP, Happy. His blessings will be with Mumbai Indians for 6th trophy.”

“You will always be remembered in our hearts and Prayers. It’s said that when God wanted to dwell with humans, he sent the blessed Dogs!!” remarked another.

“Forever loved, never forgotten,” wrote another.

Anant Ambani, known for his love of animals, runs Vantara, a rescue and wildlife care centre in Jamnagar.

Happy stole hearts during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding events. Dressed in a pink Banarasi jacket, his big moment came as the surprise ring-bearer during their engagement.

Vantara’s emotional tribute to Happy After Happy’s death, Vantara posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.