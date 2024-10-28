Viral Video: Old cricketer’s athletic catch stuns social media users, ‘Responsibilities destroyed his dreams’

  • In the video, an elderly bowler could be seen bowling a spin to a young batter and then taken a superb catch with one hand by diving on the pitch.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Old cricketer taking a catch. (Screengrab)
Old cricketer taking a catch. (Screengrab)(Instagram/@tyagichirag45)

Cricket in India is not just a game but a religion for millions of people who treat the sport with the utmost respect and show their passion for it. Millions are crazy for the sport.

A recent video of an old person playing a cricket match at Late Puran Chand Tyagi Cricket Stadium is making the rounds on social media.

The video has been shared by Chirag Tyagi on Instagram, who wrote, "𝑭𝑶𝑹 𝑪𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑻𝑬𝑹𝑺 𝑨𝑮𝑬 𝑰𝑺 𝑱𝑼𝑺𝑻 𝑨 𝑵𝑼𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 🏏𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘: 𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗥𝗜 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗬𝗔𝗚𝗜 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗨𝗠 👉🏻𝗙𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗠𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗦 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕"

Here is the video:

The video of the senior player has garnered over 18 lakh views and is going viral on social media. Also this shows that age is just a number.

Here are a few comments by netizens:

One wrote, "Cricket ka junoon never ages🫡❤️ Uncle silently said: Buddha Hoga Tera Baap"

Another wrote, "Real cricket lover🔥🔥🔥🔥and legend always legend"

A third commented, "Uncle is living every boy's dream."

"When cricket in veins," commented the fourth.

A fifth wrote, "Responsibilities destroy his dreams"

"For every athlete age is just a number if he/she has hunger or passion for their sports 🔥🔥" commented the sixth.

"That's why cricket is not a game it's an emotions❤️🔥" wrote a seventh user.

"What a reflexes in this age.. Massive respect..." commented an eight user.

"Experience bhut bdi cheej hoti hai brother 🙌" a ninth user wrote.

"The passion of cricket in india is on another level 🔥😈" a tenth user commented.

An 11th user wrote, "Stop him he can eat 10 Glenn Philips in breakfast 🥲😮"

"Ek ye h aur ek pakistani jo gadde lagakar jump maarte h catch lene ko😂😂" a 12th social media user wrote.

 

 

