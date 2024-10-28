Viral Video: Old cricketer’s athletic catch stuns social media users, ‘Responsibilities destroyed his dreams’

Cricket in India is not just a game but a religion for millions of people who treat the sport with the utmost respect and show their passion for it. Millions are crazy for the sport.

A recent video of an old person playing a cricket match at Late Puran Chand Tyagi Cricket Stadium is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, an elderly bowler could be seen bowling a spin to a young batter and then taken a superb catch with one hand by diving on the pitch.

The video has been shared by Chirag Tyagi on Instagram, who wrote, "𝑭𝑶𝑹 𝑪𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑻𝑬𝑹𝑺 𝑨𝑮𝑬 𝑰𝑺 𝑱𝑼𝑺𝑻 𝑨 𝑵𝑼𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 🏏𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘: 𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗥𝗜 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗬𝗔𝗚𝗜 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗨𝗠 👉🏻𝗙𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗠𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗦 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕"

Here is the video:

The video of the senior player has garnered over 18 lakh views and is going viral on social media. Also this shows that age is just a number.

Here are a few comments by netizens: One wrote, "Cricket ka junoon never ages🫡❤️ Uncle silently said: Buddha Hoga Tera Baap"

Another wrote, "Real cricket lover🔥🔥🔥🔥and legend always legend"

A third commented, "Uncle is living every boy's dream."

"When cricket in veins," commented the fourth.

A fifth wrote, "Responsibilities destroy his dreams"

"For every athlete age is just a number if he/she has hunger or passion for their sports 🔥🔥" commented the sixth.

"That's why cricket is not a game it's an emotions❤️🔥" wrote a seventh user.

"What a reflexes in this age.. Massive respect..." commented an eight user.

"Experience bhut bdi cheej hoti hai brother 🙌" a ninth user wrote.

"The passion of cricket in india is on another level 🔥😈" a tenth user commented.

An 11th user wrote, "Stop him he can eat 10 Glenn Philips in breakfast 🥲😮"