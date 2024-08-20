Viral video: Pakistan team’s hilarious catching practice leaves netizens in splits

A viral video of Pakistan's cricket team shows fielding errors, drawing criticism on social media. The clip highlights a failed catching practice and a match incident against India where misfielding led to a boundary.

Livemint
Updated20 Aug 2024, 05:14 PM IST
A viral video Pakistan cricketing team's catching session.
A viral video Pakistan cricketing team’s catching session.(X/Twitter)

The fielding of the Pakistan cricket team has often been the subject of ridicule on social media, with netizens usually mocking the players for not being alert enough or not giving their all to defend some runs for their team or take a catch. Now, a new video has gone viral in which social media users have also raised questions about the Pakistan team's fielding practices.

 

Also Read | ’Was once gifted desi ghee’: Neeraj as Pakistan’s Arshad gets buffalo

In the recently viral video with the caption, ‘Practice makes a man perfect’, Pakstani players can be seen lined up for catching practice but the ball unfortunately goes between the two fielders. In the second half of the video, during a match between India and Pakistan in Colombo (perhaps from last year's 50 over Asia Cup), Gill hits the ball towards the slips, but it goes straight between the 1st slip and second slip, garnishing a boundary for the men in blue.

As mentioned earlier, this isn't the first time a video of the Pakistan team's fielding has gone viral on social media. A video of the Men in Green's fielding during the recently concluded T20 World Cup had also gone viral, with even Indian veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli unable to contain their emotions seeing the mix up from their opponents.

 

Also Read | Cricket at Olympics 2028: Ricky Ponting predicts major benefits for the sport

The two teams met during the league stage of the tournament, where Rohit Sharma led team snatched away the victory despite being in a crunch spot at one point.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of Indian innings, when the Rohit Sharma-led team was staring at a low score finish and every run was important. Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a full toss, which Mohammed Siraj sliced to deep cover and took a single with Arshdeep Singh. The batters wanted to take another run, but the fielder already had the ball.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slammed for ‘insulting’ Arshad Nadeem

As the fielder threw the ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi failed to grab, providing a chance for Indian batters to steal one more single from overthrow. The incident left Pakistan captain Babar Azam dismayed, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, sitting in the Indian dugout, were in splits.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 05:14 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsViral video: Pakistan team’s hilarious catching practice leaves netizens in splits

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue