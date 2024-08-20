Viral video: Pakistan team’s hilarious catching practice leaves netizens in splits

The fielding of the Pakistan cricket team has often been the subject of ridicule on social media, with netizens usually mocking the players for not being alert enough or not giving their all to defend some runs for their team or take a catch. Now, a new video has gone viral in which social media users have also raised questions about the Pakistan team's fielding practices.

In the recently viral video with the caption, ‘Practice makes a man perfect’, Pakstani players can be seen lined up for catching practice but the ball unfortunately goes between the two fielders. In the second half of the video, during a match between India and Pakistan in Colombo (perhaps from last year's 50 over Asia Cup), Gill hits the ball towards the slips, but it goes straight between the 1st slip and second slip, garnishing a boundary for the men in blue.

As mentioned earlier, this isn't the first time a video of the Pakistan team's fielding has gone viral on social media. A video of the Men in Green's fielding during the recently concluded T20 World Cup had also gone viral, with even Indian veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli unable to contain their emotions seeing the mix up from their opponents.

The two teams met during the league stage of the tournament, where Rohit Sharma led team snatched away the victory despite being in a crunch spot at one point.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of Indian innings, when the Rohit Sharma-led team was staring at a low score finish and every run was important. Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a full toss, which Mohammed Siraj sliced to deep cover and took a single with Arshdeep Singh. The batters wanted to take another run, but the fielder already had the ball.

