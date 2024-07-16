Viral Video: Pakistani bowler copies Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action, impresses Wasim Akram

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram lauds a young bowler in Pakistan for emulating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action and control. Netizens respond to the video, drawing comparisons to Pakistan's batting performance.

16 Jul 2024
Wasim Akram, among other Pakistani legends, trolled the Pakistani cricket team
Wasim Akram, among other Pakistani legends, trolled the Pakistani cricket team(X/@asportstvpk)

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram has praised a young bowler for his control and sporting an action just like Jasprit Bumrah. Akram was replying to a viral video of young pacer bowling somewhere in Pakistan.

Praising the young bowler in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Wah jee wah look at that control and action exactly like the great @Jaspritbumrah93video of the day for me.”

 

In the viral video, the young boy is not just seen matching the bowling action of Bumrah but also seems to be imitating the Indian pacer's follow-up correctly.

Netizens react to viral bowler's video:

Some users started poking fun at Pakistan's batting, stating that while the bowler may be sporting a Bumrah, the batsam is batting similar to how the senior team does.

One such user wrote, “Wasim Bhai the batsman is unfortunately batting like present day Pakistani batsmen.”

"Pakistani pacers are naturally gifted. Hence proved" Another user wrote

Yet another user stated, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! That kid has got Bumrah’s magic in his veins. Same swag and skill. They say practice makes perfect, but this kid seems to have skipped straight to perfection. Bumrah 2.0, anyone? Watch out, cricket world—another maestro in the making."

But where is Jasprit Bumrah?

Jasprit Bumrah was last seen playing in the T20 World Cup where he played a crucial role in the final clash to help the Men in Blue win an ICC trophy after a gap of 11 years.

 

Meanwhile, with the selectors of senior cricket team set to meet soon to choose the lineup for upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka, reports suggest Bumrah will be given a longer leave of abscence along with skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli. In the past, Bumrah's extreme workload has been a point of contention among the cricketing pundits and the elongated break by BCCI could be an attempt to help the pacer away from any injuries ahead of some key overseas matches in New Zealand and Australia.

 

 

 

16 Jul 2024
