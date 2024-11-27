Viral video: Prithvi Shaw’s old clip after IPL 2025 mega auction snub sets internet abuzz; watch

Prithvi Shaw played 79 matches for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League and scored 1892 runs overall. 

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw got the guidance of two-time World Cup-winning former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting at Delhi Capitals.
Prithvi Shaw got the guidance of two-time World Cup-winning former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting at Delhi Capitals. (X)

Nothing is going right for Prithvi Shaw. After getting dropped from the Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team, the right-hander found no takers in the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction which concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 25.

Prithvi Shaw made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2018 with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). Since then, the right-handed opener remained with the same franchise until last month when he was released along with others.

Following the IPL 2025 mega auction, Shaw has been in headlines for his drop from top to rock bottom. Amid all of these, an old clip of the India cricketer went viral on social media where he was seen addressing to the trollers and said it ‘hurts’ him sometimes.

Also Read | Did Prithvi Shaw ignore Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly?

"If a person is not following me, how will they troll me? That means he has eyes on me. So I think that trolling is not good but it is not a bad thing as well. We see cricketers and even other people getting trolled. I see all the trolling, memes that are made on me. It also hurts me sometimes," Shaw said in the video.

"If I am seen anymore, people say that he is outside and not practicing. But I am thinking - It is my birthday. Can I not celebrate? I was wondering what wrong have I done. I know if I am doing anything wrong. But if something is not wrong, it should be shown in that light," added the cricketer.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's old viral video

Meanwhile, a former BCCI selector claimed that Shaw ignored advices of the greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid and has only himself to blame for where he is now.

“Prithvi has been in Delhi Capitals. In DC itself, he had a chance to interact with Rahul Dravid, who was also his U-19 India coach, Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly,” an ex-BCCI selector told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also Read | Mohammed Kaif takes a dig at Prithvi Shaw, says ‘it’s a matter of embarrassment’

"It's an open secret in Mumbai cricket that Tendulkar has also spoken to him. Are these legends fools? Do you see any change in him? Even if there is, it is not evident," he added. Overall, Shaw played 6 Tests, 5 ODIs and a lone T20I for India. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsViral video: Prithvi Shaw’s old clip after IPL 2025 mega auction snub sets internet abuzz; watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    461.10
    11:08 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    23.35 (5.33%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    305.40
    11:08 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    7.6 (2.55%)

    NTPC share price

    369.40
    11:08 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    7.75 (2.14%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.80
    11:08 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mastek share price

    3,288.00
    11:01 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    57.9 (1.79%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    553.05
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    6.8 (1.24%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,208.05
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    10.7 (0.89%)

    Wipro share price

    587.10
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,638.00
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -67.7 (-3.97%)

    Granules India share price

    576.40
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.4 (-3.26%)

    EPL share price

    266.30
    11:01 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.35 (-2.69%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,692.20
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -71.7 (-2.59%)
    More from Top Losers

    Quess Corp share price

    703.85
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    51.85 (7.95%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,107.85
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    75.6 (7.32%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,645.00
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    103.9 (6.74%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    641.05
    11:02 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    39.9 (6.64%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.