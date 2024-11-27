Viral video: Prithvi Shaw’s old clip after IPL 2025 mega auction snub sets internet abuzz; watch

Nothing is going right for Prithvi Shaw. After getting dropped from the Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team, the right-hander found no takers in the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction which concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 25.

Prithvi Shaw made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2018 with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). Since then, the right-handed opener remained with the same franchise until last month when he was released along with others.

Following the IPL 2025 mega auction, Shaw has been in headlines for his drop from top to rock bottom. Amid all of these, an old clip of the India cricketer went viral on social media where he was seen addressing to the trollers and said it ‘hurts’ him sometimes.

"If a person is not following me, how will they troll me? That means he has eyes on me. So I think that trolling is not good but it is not a bad thing as well. We see cricketers and even other people getting trolled. I see all the trolling, memes that are made on me. It also hurts me sometimes," Shaw said in the video.

"If I am seen anymore, people say that he is outside and not practicing. But I am thinking - It is my birthday. Can I not celebrate? I was wondering what wrong have I done. I know if I am doing anything wrong. But if something is not wrong, it should be shown in that light," added the cricketer.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's old viral video

Meanwhile, a former BCCI selector claimed that Shaw ignored advices of the greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid and has only himself to blame for where he is now.

“Prithvi has been in Delhi Capitals. In DC itself, he had a chance to interact with Rahul Dravid, who was also his U-19 India coach, Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly,” an ex-BCCI selector told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It's an open secret in Mumbai cricket that Tendulkar has also spoken to him. Are these legends fools? Do you see any change in him? Even if there is, it is not evident," he added. Overall, Shaw played 6 Tests, 5 ODIs and a lone T20I for India.