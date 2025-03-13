Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid joined the team at the preparation camp in Jaipur despite the leg injury. Images and video showing Rahul Dravid wearing pneumatic walking boot and walking with the help of crutches while mentoring young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Dravid had come to the playing field on a golf cart.

The pictures were taken on Wednesday when Dravid had arrived at the pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2025. Netizens reacted as Rahul Dravid's pictures of giving training to RR players went viral.

"A BIG SALUTE TO THE WALL 🙇," said one user as he shared the viral video which was first shared by the Rajasthan Royals.

Another said, “Rahul Dravid- Another name of The Wall, Dedication and Commitment🔥 Got injured but still around the Rajasthan Royals to monitor the team preparations.”

"Rahul Dravid in Prabhas Avtar 🛐," another user commented. "Rahul Dravid is a Workaholic," another comment read.

Rahul Dravid's injured Rajasthan Royals confirmed that Dravid suffered a leg injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru. According to NDTV,

The franchise had earlier posted on X, “Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur💗”

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday hoped Artificial Intelligence would be able to predict injuries to players in future but also warned against over-use and dependency on technology in cricket.

Rahul Dravid was recently appointed as the new head coach of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming 2025 season of IPL. He joined the Rajasthan-based franchise after leading Team India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024 last year.

