India captain Rohit Sharma enjoyed a refreshing break in Maldives ahead of Mumbai Indian's IPL 2025 campaign. Although the five-time champions have started training ahead of another two-month gruelling season, Rohit Sharma is yet to join his teammates.

After winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, Rohit Sharma returned to Mumbai for a short period before flying off to Maldives with his family to have some refreshing time.

In the video shared by Rohit Sharma himself on Instagram, the Indian captain looked to have gone back in his teens as he took on a cycle ride, and then played with his daughter Samaira inside their property. His wife and baby boy were not seen in the video.

A five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit Sharma has been Mumbai Indians' pillar, ever since he joined the franchise in 2011. He stepped down from captaincy at the start of the previous season with Hardik Pandya replacing him.

With 6628 runs in 257 matches, Rohit Sharma stands third in the list of top run-getters in IPL. He is just 141 runs behind second-placed Shikhar Dhawan. Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8004 runs.

Ryan Rickelton to open with Rohit Sharma Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is likely to open the batting for Mumbai Indians alongside Ryan Rickelton in IPL 2025. The South African, who plays for Mumbai Indians' sister franchise MI Cape Town in SA20, was signed for ₹1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Although Mumbai Indians have Englishman Will Jacks on their ranks, but the five-time champions are likely to go with Ryan Rickelton as it gives them a right-hand left-hand combination at the top. Moreover, Ryan Rickelton had also impressed in the Champions Trophy recently.